Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) After -3.47% Decline From High?

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.32, to imply a decrease of -0.23% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NMR share’s 52-week high remains $4.47, putting it -3.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.99. The company has a valuation of $13.49B, with an average of 3.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) trade information

After registering a -0.23% downside in the latest session, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.47 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.37%, and 14.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.20%. Short interest in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw shorts transact 0.68 million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.01, implying a decrease of -7.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.70 and $4.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NMR has been trading 0.0% off suggested target high and 14.35% from its likely low.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nomura Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) shares are 16.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.09% against 3.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -34.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.90% annually.

NMR Dividends

Nomura Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nomura Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.23, with the share yield ticking at 5.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s Major holders

Nomura Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.12% of the shares at 1.12% float percentage. In total, 1.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.16 million shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.7 million shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16.0 million.

We also have Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional Int’l Core Equity Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF holds roughly 0.84 million shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.68 million, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 2.95 million.