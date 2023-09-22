SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Up 83.06% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.23, to imply a decrease of -8.89% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The SLQT share’s 52-week high remains $2.94, putting it -139.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $189.65M, with an average of 1.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 853.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLQT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

After registering a -8.89% downside in the last session, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4800 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -8.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.89%, and -3.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.06%. Short interest in SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw shorts transact 1.84 million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.38, implying an increase of 48.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLQT has been trading -143.9% off suggested target high and -42.28% from its likely low.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $203.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $375.7 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -35.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 80.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.70% annually.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SelectQuote Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.