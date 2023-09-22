Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Loss Of -5.97 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.29, to imply an increase of 6.78% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The RXT share’s 52-week high remains $6.07, putting it -165.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $502.84M, with an average of 4.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give RXT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

After registering a 6.78% upside in the latest session, Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.31 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 6.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.38%, and -5.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.54%. Short interest in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) saw shorts transact 6.0 million shares and set a 4.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.57, implying an increase of 10.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RXT has been trading -52.84% off suggested target high and 34.5% from its likely low.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rackspace Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) shares are 30.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -133.33% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -150.00% this quarter before falling -166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $727.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $734.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $787.6 million and $787 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.60% before dropping -6.70% in the following quarter.

RXT Dividends

Rackspace Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rackspace Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.