Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Stock Falling -33.21% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares stood at 11.25 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.53, to imply a decrease of -4.86% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MULN share’s 52-week high remains $137.25, putting it -25796.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $82.50M, with an average of 71.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 63.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

After registering a -4.86% downside in the latest session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7500 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -4.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.43%, and -33.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -99.17%. Short interest in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) saw shorts transact 27.14 million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5175.00, implying an increase of 99.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5175.00 and $5175.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MULN has been trading -976315.09% off suggested target high and -976315.09% from its likely low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 146.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 100.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $37.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 152.00% before jumping 91.10% in the following quarter.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mullen Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 0.26 million shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 98891.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 95855.0.