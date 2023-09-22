MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.91, to imply an increase of 3.04% or $0.77 in intraday trading. The MNSO share’s 52-week high remains $29.92, putting it -15.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.45. The company has a valuation of $8.46B, with an average of 2.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MNSO a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

After registering a 3.04% upside in the latest session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.24 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 3.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.98%, and 11.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 141.43%. Short interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) saw shorts transact 7.09 million shares and set a 5.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $176.81, implying an increase of 85.35% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $48.25 and $236.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNSO has been trading -812.2% off suggested target high and -86.22% from its likely low.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MINISO Group Holding Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares are 48.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.77% against -5.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 52.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $504.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $504.86 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 81.06% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 168.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.13% annually.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.41, with the share yield ticking at 1.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Limited insiders hold 5.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.10% of the shares at 23.27% float percentage. In total, 22.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.76 million shares (or 4.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $233.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 6.44 million shares, or about 2.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $109.39 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1.18 million shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.15 million, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about 21.2 million.