Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Thursdayâ€™s Performance: Up 36.51% From The Lows, Now What?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.40. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $1.26, to imply a decrease of -0.79% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MRSN shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $9.62, putting it -663.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $158.29M, with an average of 3.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MRSN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

After registering a -0.79% downside in the last session, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.86%, and 2.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.50%. Short interest in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw shorts transact 10.54 million shares and set a 3.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 37.0% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRSN has been trading -217.46% off suggested target high and 20.63% from its likely low.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) shares are -69.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.19% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 58.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $9.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.57 million and $14.69 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 67.80% before dropping -2.70% in the following quarter.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)â€™s Major holders

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.41% of the shares at 98.64% float percentage. In total, 97.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.66 million shares (or 7.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.96 million shares, or about 6.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $26.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.41 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.84 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 3.15 million.