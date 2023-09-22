Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s traded shares stood at 11.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.87, to imply a decrease of -1.07% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The MRO share’s 52-week high remains $33.42, putting it -29.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.57. The company has a valuation of $15.93B, with an average of 11.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MRO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

After registering a -1.07% downside in the last session, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.57 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -1.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.34%, and -0.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.43%. Short interest in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) saw shorts transact 9.66 million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.23, implying an increase of 22.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRO has been trading -73.95% off suggested target high and -0.5% from its likely low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Oil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares are 16.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.97% against -21.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before falling -17.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.67 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.71 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.25 billion and $1.73 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -25.80% before dropping -1.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 338.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.79% annually.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Oil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 1.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.