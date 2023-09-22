It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) At $0.36.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s traded shares stood at 7.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply an increase of 28.39% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SNPX share’s 52-week high remains $7.73, putting it -2047.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $3.66M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 991.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNPX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

After registering a 28.39% upside in the latest session, Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4241 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 28.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.29%, and -28.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.97%. Short interest in Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) saw shorts transact 0.36 million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 97.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNPX has been trading -3788.89% off suggested target high and -3788.89% from its likely low.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Synaptogenix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Synaptogenix Inc. insiders hold 9.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.69% of the shares at 4.08% float percentage. In total, 3.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 62316.0 shares (or 1.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57798.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc with 30000.0 shares, or about 0.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $27825.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 37733.0 shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31695.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17391.0, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 16130.0.