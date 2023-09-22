Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) -26.48% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s traded shares stood at 5.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.91, to imply a decrease of -3.73% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The GGB share’s 52-week high remains $6.21, putting it -26.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.95. The company has a valuation of $8.49B, with an average of 6.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gerdau S.A. (GGB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GGB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Gerdau S.A..

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

After registering a -3.73% downside in the last session, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.29 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -3.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.83%, and -2.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.01%. Short interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw shorts transact 11.59 million shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.62, implying an increase of 25.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.33 and $7.95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GGB has been trading -61.91% off suggested target high and -8.55% from its likely low.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gerdau S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) shares are 8.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -22.66% against -30.40%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 102.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -25.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.46% annually.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gerdau S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.63, with the share yield ticking at 12.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Gerdau S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.76% of the shares at 27.76% float percentage. In total, 27.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 98.25 million shares (or 8.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $512.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 26.4 million shares, or about 2.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $137.78 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gerdau S.A. (GGB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 41.24 million shares. This is just over 3.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $215.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.41 million, or 3.15% of the shares, all valued at about 190.06 million.