Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Stock Falling -7.55% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)’s traded shares stood at 4.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.98, to imply a decrease of -0.89% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The GEN share’s 52-week high remains $23.92, putting it -26.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.45. The company has a valuation of $12.25B, with an average of 3.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) trade information

After registering a -0.89% downside in the last session, Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.42 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.25%, and -7.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.43%. Short interest in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) saw shorts transact 15.71 million shares and set a 4.18 days time to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gen Digital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) shares are 15.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.39% against 17.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.70% this quarter before jumping 13.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $945.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $961.97 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 52.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.90% annually.

GEN Dividends

Gen Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gen Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.50, with the share yield ticking at 2.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)’s Major holders

Gen Digital Inc. insiders hold 8.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.93% of the shares at 94.28% float percentage. In total, 85.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 68.43 million shares (or 10.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 62.71 million shares, or about 9.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.16 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16.93 million shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $314.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.55 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 251.3 million.