Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Could Increase In Price By -97.67% Or More

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s traded shares stood at 2.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.20, to imply an increase of 3.80% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The EURN share’s 52-week high remains $19.50, putting it -13.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.02. The company has a valuation of $3.47B, with an average of 1.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Euronav NV (EURN), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EURN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

After registering a 3.80% upside in the last session, Euronav NV (EURN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.31 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 3.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.04%, and -5.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.68%. Short interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw shorts transact 0.69 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.68, implying an increase of 20.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.40 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EURN has been trading -97.67% off suggested target high and 4.65% from its likely low.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Euronav NV share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Euronav NV (EURN) shares are 5.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 172.63% against -22.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 425.00% this quarter before falling -42.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $261.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $310.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $176.95 million and $368.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.80% before dropping -15.70% in the following quarter.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Euronav NV has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Euronav NV insiders hold 66.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.52% of the shares at 69.75% float percentage. In total, 23.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Norges Bank Investment Management. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 2.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 4.43 million shares, or about 2.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $67.44 million.

We also have DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Euronav NV (EURN) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio holds roughly 2.42 million shares. This is just over 1.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.63 million, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about 28.05 million.