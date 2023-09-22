DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) Shares Fall By -6.89 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s traded shares stood at 5.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.35, to imply a decrease of -0.94% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The DISH share’s 52-week high remains $17.49, putting it -175.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.83. The company has a valuation of $3.54B, with an average of 7.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DISH Network Corporation (DISH), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DISH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $DISH Network Corporation.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

After registering a -0.94% downside in the last session, DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.94 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.89%, and 0.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.77%. Short interest in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) saw shorts transact 56.94 million shares and set a 6.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.98, implying an increase of 46.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DISH has been trading -403.94% off suggested target high and 21.26% from its likely low.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DISH Network Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) shares are -29.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -68.14% against -2.30%.

DISH Dividends

DISH Network Corporation has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DISH Network Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

DISH Network Corporation insiders hold 15.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.82% of the shares at 100.02% float percentage. In total, 84.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.29 million shares (or 13.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $258.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 35.11 million shares, or about 11.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $231.39 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DISH Network Corporation (DISH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 26.41 million shares. This is just over 8.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $174.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.89 million, or 6.05% of the shares, all valued at about 107.31 million.