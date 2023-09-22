Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX): Is This The Time To Buy?

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.98, to imply an increase of 23.76% or $1.34 in intraday trading. The CETX share’s 52-week high remains $14.46, putting it -107.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.15. The company has a valuation of $6.91M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 40.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cemtrex Inc. (CETX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CETX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$3.59.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

After registering a 23.76% upside in the latest session, Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.29 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 23.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.30%, and 24.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.22%. Short interest in Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw shorts transact 14480.0 shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 69.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CETX has been trading -229.51% off suggested target high and -229.51% from its likely low.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cemtrex Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) shares are -29.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.68% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -271.00% this quarter before jumping 94.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $15.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.24 million and $11.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.70% before jumping 27.70% in the following quarter.

CETX Dividends

Cemtrex Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cemtrex Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

Cemtrex Inc. insiders hold 12.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.67% of the shares at 3.06% float percentage. In total, 2.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18929.0 shares (or 1.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 14165.0 shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 18929.0 shares. This is just over 1.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2829.0, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 27130.0.