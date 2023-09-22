Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA)’s -14.53-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares stood at 3.2 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.61, to imply an increase of 3.99% or $1.71 in intraday trading. The CVNA share’s 52-week high remains $57.19, putting it -28.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $9.04B, with an average of 12.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Carvana Co. (CVNA), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give CVNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.82.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

After registering a 3.99% upside in the latest session, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.14 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.53%, and 10.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 841.22%. Short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw shorts transact 33.99 million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.65, implying a decrease of -2.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $63.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVNA has been trading -41.22% off suggested target high and 66.38% from its likely low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carvana Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are 434.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.16% against 22.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.30% this quarter before falling -320.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $2.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.71 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.7 billion and $2.84 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -25.30% before dropping -4.50% in the following quarter.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carvana Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.