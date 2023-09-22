Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) -50.88% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s traded shares stood at 1.81 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply an increase of 4.59% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CANG share’s 52-week high remains $1.72, putting it -50.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $159.29M, with an average of 34740.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 41.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cango Inc. (CANG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CANG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

After registering a 4.59% upside in the latest session, Cango Inc. (CANG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1800 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 4.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.64%, and -8.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.84%. Short interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw shorts transact 48630.0 shares and set a 1.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.08, implying an increase of 94.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.08 and $19.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CANG has been trading -1573.68% off suggested target high and -1573.68% from its likely low.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -47.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $70.48 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $138.65 million and $109.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

CANG Dividends

Cango Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 27 and December 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cango Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Cango Inc. insiders hold 15.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.77% of the shares at 45.89% float percentage. In total, 38.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primavera Capital Management Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.15 million shares (or 5.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cetera Investment Advisers with 95050.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cango Inc. (CANG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF holds roughly 48747.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55571.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8630.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 9838.0.