Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 8.67% Gain

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.05, to imply an increase of 0.12% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CABA share’s 52-week high remains $19.34, putting it -20.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 96.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $596.90M, with an average of 1.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 665.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CABA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

After registering a 0.12% upside in the last session, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.34 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.67%, and 14.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.51%. Short interest in Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) saw shorts transact 3.26 million shares and set a 9.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.50, implying an increase of 37.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CABA has been trading -142.99% off suggested target high and 0.31% from its likely low.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cabaletta Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) shares are 114.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.57% against 12.20%.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cabaletta Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Cabaletta Bio Inc. insiders hold 8.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.96% of the shares at 78.79% float percentage. In total, 71.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fred Alger Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.57 million shares (or 11.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 3.27 million shares, or about 8.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $42.17 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 3.06 million shares. This is just over 7.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 14.75 million.