Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply an increase of 2.42% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BSFC share’s 52-week high remains $21.80, putting it -6932.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $1.39M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 837.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BSFC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

After registering a 2.42% upside in the latest session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3990 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 2.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.15%, and -58.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.14%. Short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) saw shorts transact 72150.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 98.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSFC has been trading -6351.61% off suggested target high and -6351.61% from its likely low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp. insiders hold 29.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.23% of the shares at 1.74% float percentage. In total, 1.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1848.0 shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2106.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 2555.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5018.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 526.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 1033.0.