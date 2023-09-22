Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Is Currently -21.93 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s traded shares stood at 7.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.39, to imply an increase of 0.60% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The BHC share’s 52-week high remains $10.23, putting it -21.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.57. The company has a valuation of $3.12B, with an average of 4.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BHC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.92.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

After registering a 0.60% upside in the last session, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.77 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.56%, and 1.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.60%. Short interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw shorts transact 24.7 million shares and set a 8.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.67, implying an increase of 13.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BHC has been trading -90.7% off suggested target high and 28.49% from its likely low.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bausch Health Companies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) shares are 10.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.52% against 10.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.10% this quarter before jumping 3.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.26 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.06 billion and $2.19 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.30% before jumping 2.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 76.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.60% annually.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

Bausch Health Companies Inc. insiders hold 7.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.12% of the shares at 80.44% float percentage. In total, 74.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn Carl C. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.72 million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $277.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paulson & Company, Inc. with 26.44 million shares, or about 7.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $211.51 million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 15.0 million shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $120.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.19 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 30.89 million.