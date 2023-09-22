Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) On Thursday – Up 58.14% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.89, to imply a decrease of -11.54% or -$1.29 in intraday trading. The AVGR share’s 52-week high remains $24.30, putting it -145.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.14. The company has a valuation of $7.10M, with an average of 11.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Avinger Inc. (AVGR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVGR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.85.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

After registering a -11.54% downside in the latest session, Avinger Inc. (AVGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.00 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -11.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 139.18%, and 9.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.23%. Short interest in Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw shorts transact 4370.0 shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.00, implying an increase of 58.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVGR has been trading -142.67% off suggested target high and -142.67% from its likely low.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avinger Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avinger Inc. (AVGR) shares are -19.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.73% against 8.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.80% this quarter before jumping 118.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.25 million and $2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.10% before jumping 25.90% in the following quarter.

AVGR Dividends

Avinger Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avinger Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5605.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $61374.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avinger Inc. (AVGR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 3701.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40525.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1565.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 12716.0.