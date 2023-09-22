Analysts Say The Kraft Heinz Company Can Reach $48.00 In 12 Months

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s traded shares stood at 11.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.49, to imply an increase of 1.38% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The KHC share’s 52-week high remains $42.80, putting it -24.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.42. The company has a valuation of $42.77B, with an average of 8.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KHC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

After registering a 1.38% upside in the last session, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.56 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.13%, and 3.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.28%. Short interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw shorts transact 15.03 million shares and set a 2.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.83, implying an increase of 15.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KHC has been trading -39.17% off suggested target high and -1.48% from its likely low.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Kraft Heinz Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) shares are -8.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.96% against 2.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 204.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.17% annually.

KHC Dividends

The Kraft Heinz Company has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Kraft Heinz Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.