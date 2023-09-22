AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Is Currently -945.85 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s traded shares stood at 3.74 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.72, to imply an increase of 0.19% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AMC share’s 52-week high remains $80.74, putting it -945.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.05. The company has a valuation of $1.53B, with an average of 28.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), translating to a mean rating of 3.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give AMC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

After registering a 0.19% upside in the latest session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.69 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.72%, and -60.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.52%. Short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) saw shorts transact 23.21 million shares and set a 1.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.73, implying an increase of 58.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.41 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMC has been trading -482.9% off suggested target high and 42.88% from its likely low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) shares are -80.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.44% against 22.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 77.80% this quarter before jumping 75.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.17 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.14 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $961.09 million and $990.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.60% before jumping 15.50% in the following quarter.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.06 million shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.62 million shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 million, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 10.58 million.