AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) Could See A -242.11% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -10.34% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The UAVS share’s 52-week high remains $0.65, putting it -242.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $21.60M, with an average of 1.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

After registering a -10.34% downside in the last session, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2200 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -10.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.55%, and 11.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.71%. Short interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) saw shorts transact 4.25 million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $453.75, implying an increase of 99.96% to the stock's current value. The extremes give us $453.75 and $453.75 for target low and target high price respectively.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. insiders hold 8.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.13% of the shares at 8.87% float percentage. In total, 8.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.09 million shares (or 2.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Walleye Capital LLC with 2.97 million shares, or about 2.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.68 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.95 million shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.