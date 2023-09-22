After The Stock Fell -4.33% Over The Week, Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Still A Buy?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s traded shares stood at 12.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.39, to imply a decrease of -1.05% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The HBAN share’s 52-week high remains $15.74, putting it -51.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.13. The company has a valuation of $15.27B, with an average of 15.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give HBAN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Colony Bankcorp, Inc..

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

After registering a -1.05% downside in the last session, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.75 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.33%, and -2.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.31%. Short interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw shorts transact 40.94 million shares and set a 3.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.82, implying an increase of 18.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HBAN has been trading -44.37% off suggested target high and -5.87% from its likely low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Huntington Bancshares Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares are -2.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.67% against -4.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 61.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.15% annually.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 5.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.54% of the shares at 82.29% float percentage. In total, 81.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 170.86 million shares (or 11.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.84 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 133.03 million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.43 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 44.93 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $484.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 34.35 million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about 370.28 million.