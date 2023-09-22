After Jumping 0.07% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP)?

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s traded shares stood at 26.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply an increase of 16.55% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The GVP share’s 52-week high remains $1.13, putting it -222.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $7.92M, with an average of 96700.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 85.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GSE Systems Inc. (GVP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GVP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) trade information

After registering a 16.55% upside in the latest session, GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4601 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 16.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.07%, and 1.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.44%. Short interest in GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw shorts transact 45250.0 shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 88.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GVP has been trading -757.14% off suggested target high and -757.14% from its likely low.

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GSE Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) shares are -52.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.23% against 13.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $12.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.97 million.

GVP Dividends

GSE Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GSE Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s Major holders

GSE Systems Inc. insiders hold 8.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.49% of the shares at 30.09% float percentage. In total, 27.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.43 million shares (or 5.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Minerva Advisors LLC with 0.92 million shares, or about 3.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Needham Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Needham Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 1.43 million shares. This is just over 5.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.