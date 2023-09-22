After Falling -11.41% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO)?

TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TKO)’s traded shares stood at 5.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $85.97, to imply a decrease of -14.77% or -$14.9 in intraday trading. The TKO share’s 52-week high remains $113.69, putting it -32.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $63.98. The company has a valuation of $14.97B, with an average of 1.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 820.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TKO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $TKO Group Holdings, Inc..

TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TKO) trade information

After registering a -14.77% downside in the last session, TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 106.16 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -14.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.41%, and -22.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $124.14, implying an increase of 30.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $114.00 and $132.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TKO has been trading -53.54% off suggested target high and -32.6% from its likely low.

TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TKO Group Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO) shares are 6.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -52.17% against 4.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 6.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.40% annually.

TKO Dividends

TKO Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TKO Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.