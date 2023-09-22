After A Decline Of -19.3% From The High, Can Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Recover Quickly?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s traded shares stood at 5.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.87, to imply a decrease of -3.94% or -$0.61 in intraday trading. The ABR share’s 52-week high remains $17.74, putting it -19.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.10. The company has a valuation of $2.75B, with an average of 2.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ABR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Abbott Laboratories.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) trade information

After registering a -3.94% downside in the last session, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.06 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -3.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.30%, and -1.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.74%. Short interest in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) saw shorts transact 41.82 million shares and set a 13.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.00, implying an increase of 12.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABR has been trading -27.77% off suggested target high and -0.87% from its likely low.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arbor Realty Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) shares are 33.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -3.59% against -15.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -29.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

ABR Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.72, with the share yield ticking at 11.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s Major holders

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. insiders hold 2.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.08% of the shares at 56.30% float percentage. In total, 55.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.98 million shares (or 13.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $370.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 17.9 million shares, or about 9.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $265.31 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.93 million shares. This is just over 4.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.49 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 66.57 million.