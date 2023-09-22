After A Decline Of -166.15% From The High, Can SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Recover Quickly?

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s traded shares stood at 2.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.92, to imply an increase of 0.38% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SOUN share’s 52-week high remains $5.11, putting it -166.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.93. The company has a valuation of $465.83M, with an average of 9.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOUN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

After registering a 0.38% upside in the latest session, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3100 this Thursday, 09/21/23, jumping 0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.99%, and -21.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.32%. Short interest in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) saw shorts transact 26.73 million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.05, implying an increase of 61.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOUN has been trading -264.58% off suggested target high and -108.33% from its likely low.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SoundHound AI Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) shares are -2.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.95% against 7.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 53.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $12.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.19 million and $9.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.40% before jumping 87.20% in the following quarter.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SoundHound AI Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

SoundHound AI Inc. insiders hold 9.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.77% of the shares at 17.52% float percentage. In total, 15.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.1 million shares (or 5.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.52 million shares, or about 4.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $43.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.66 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.2 million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about 8.07 million.