A Look At Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares stood at 7.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.34, to imply a decrease of -3.36% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The TEVA share’s 52-week high remains $11.44, putting it -10.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.09. The company has a valuation of $11.55B, with an average of 10.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TEVA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Aeva Technologies, Inc..

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

After registering a -3.36% downside in the last session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.72 this Thursday, 09/21/23, dropping -3.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.08%, and 6.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.38%. Short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw shorts transact 16.9 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.75, implying an increase of 3.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEVA has been trading -35.4% off suggested target high and 22.63% from its likely low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are 18.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.92% against 10.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -662.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.60% annually.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.63% of the shares at 49.63% float percentage. In total, 49.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.29 million shares (or 3.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $303.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 33.7 million shares, or about 3.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $253.79 million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 6.73 million shares. This is just over 0.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.19 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 60.43 million.