Why Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s traded shares stood at 10.07 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $144.59, to imply an increase of 20.90% or $25.0 in intraday trading. The SPLK share’s 52-week high remains $125.91, putting it 12.92% up since that peak but still an impressive 55.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $65.00. The company has a valuation of $24.51B, with an average of 1.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Splunk Inc. (SPLK), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 41 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPLK a Sell rating. 7 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.14.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

After registering a 20.90% upside in the latest session, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 145.35 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 20.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.37%, and 47.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.95%. Short interest in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw shorts transact 5.35 million shares and set a 2.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $127.80, implying a decrease of -13.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $105.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPLK has been trading -3.74% off suggested target high and 27.38% from its likely low.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Splunk Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares are 59.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.78% against 21.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.30% this quarter before falling -13.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $1.03 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.25 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 79.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.10% annually.

SPLK Dividends

Splunk Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 28 and December 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Splunk Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

Splunk Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.90% of the shares at 89.29% float percentage. In total, 88.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.38 million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.37 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is H&f Corporate Investors X, Ltd. with 12.8 million shares, or about 7.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.85 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.17 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $748.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.93 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 569.39 million.