Why AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.51, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HKD share’s 52-week high remains $104.60, putting it -1798.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.80. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

After registering a 0.18% upside in the latest session, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.56 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.18%, and -13.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.90%. Short interest in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) saw shorts transact 2.27 million shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) estimates and forecasts

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMTD Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

AMTD Digital Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.95% of the shares at 2.95% float percentage. In total, 2.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 1.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.71 million.

We also have iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF and Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF holds roughly 25283.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2970.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 19453.0.