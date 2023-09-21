What Could Change After Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Drops -0.89% From The High-Point?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.60, to imply a decrease of -3.28% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The OPI share’s 52-week high remains $18.10, putting it -223.21% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.65. The company has a valuation of $277.48M, with an average of 2.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give OPI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

After registering a -3.28% downside in the last session, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.22 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -3.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.78%, and -17.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.05%. Short interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) saw shorts transact 4.45 million shares and set a 7.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 44.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPI has been trading -203.57% off suggested target high and 28.57% from its likely low.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Office Properties Income Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) shares are -54.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.82% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -122.90% this quarter before falling -176.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $132.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $315.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $137.68 million and $127.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.60% before jumping 146.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 25.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

OPI Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Office Properties Income Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 17.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders

Office Properties Income Trust insiders hold 1.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.72% of the shares at 83.37% float percentage. In total, 81.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.29 million shares (or 17.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 6.77 million shares, or about 13.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $52.15 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.46 million shares. This is just over 7.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.14 million, or 4.40% of the shares, all valued at about 13.94 million.