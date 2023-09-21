What Could Change After Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Gains 29.12% From The High-Point?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s traded shares stood at 57.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.69, to imply a decrease of -4.54% or -$1.65 in intraday trading. The INTC share’s 52-week high remains $40.07, putting it -15.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.59. The company has a valuation of $148.31B, with an average of 47.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 38.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Intel Corporation (INTC), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 44 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give INTC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 28 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

After registering a -4.54% downside in the last session, Intel Corporation (INTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.90 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -4.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.38%, and 4.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.25%. Short interest in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) saw shorts transact 61.56 million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.91, implying an increase of 6.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INTC has been trading -87.37% off suggested target high and 50.99% from its likely low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Intel Corporation (INTC) shares are 21.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -66.85% against -4.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -64.40% this quarter before jumping 220.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $13.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.34 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.25 billion and $14.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.70% before jumping 2.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -8.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -60.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.82% annually.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.50, with the share yield ticking at 1.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.