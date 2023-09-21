WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Could See A -3800.55% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.62, to imply a decrease of -3.99% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The WE share’s 52-week high remains $141.20, putting it -3800.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.61. The company has a valuation of $192.76M, with an average of 14.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for WeWork Inc. (WE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

After registering a -3.99% downside in the latest session, WeWork Inc. (WE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.53 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.27%, and -30.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.67%. Short interest in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) saw shorts transact 2.28 million shares and set a 0.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 54.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WE has been trading -120.99% off suggested target high and -120.99% from its likely low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 85.60% this quarter before jumping 84.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $830 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $852.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $864.95 million and $848 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.00% before jumping 0.50% in the following quarter.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WeWork Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Global Advisers Ltd with 8.11 million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $463.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American High-Income Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WeWork Inc. (WE) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2.72 million.