Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) Dropped -19.71% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s traded shares stood at 3.94 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.65, to imply an increase of 1.30% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The WBD share’s 52-week high remains $16.34, putting it -40.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.82. The company has a valuation of $28.13B, with an average of 21.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WBD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

After registering a 1.30% upside in the latest session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.18 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 1.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.68%, and -7.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.89%. Short interest in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) saw shorts transact 91.88 million shares and set a 5.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.64, implying an increase of 37.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WBD has been trading -183.26% off suggested target high and 14.16% from its likely low.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) shares are -19.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -321.74% against -20.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 96.80% this quarter before jumping 103.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $10.17 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.89 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.36 billion and $11.01 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.80% before dropping -1.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -40.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -348.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.50% annually.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. insiders hold 9.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.00% of the shares at 67.19% float percentage. In total, 61.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 248.1 million shares (or 10.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 155.77 million shares, or about 6.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.95 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 68.25 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $855.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52.78 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 661.89 million.