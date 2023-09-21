Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $12.00.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares stood at 2.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.10. The RIG share’s 52-week high remains $8.88, putting it -9.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.33. The company has a valuation of $6.47B, with an average of 17.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Transocean Ltd. (RIG), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RIG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 8.88 this Wednesday, 09/20/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.47%, and 3.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.63%. Short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw shorts transact 137.79 million shares and set a 10.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.89, implying an increase of 8.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIG has been trading -48.15% off suggested target high and 25.93% from its likely low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Transocean Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are 34.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.98% against 32.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -266.70% this quarter before jumping 91.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $727.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $840.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $670.37 million and $606 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.60% before jumping 38.70% in the following quarter.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Transocean Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders hold 7.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.19% of the shares at 75.67% float percentage. In total, 70.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 65.08 million shares (or 8.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $456.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 45.47 million shares, or about 5.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $318.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21.58 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $151.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.81 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 124.84 million.