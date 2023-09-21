This Week’s 36.69% Gain In Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) Taught Us Something New

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s traded shares stood at 2.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.78, to imply an increase of 12.47% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The SGBX share’s 52-week high remains $2.09, putting it -17.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $24.20M, with an average of 65120.00000000001 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGBX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

After registering a 12.47% upside in the latest session, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9080 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 12.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.69%, and 44.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.71%. Short interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 4.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 70.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGBX has been trading -237.08% off suggested target high and -237.08% from its likely low.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -54.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.1 million and $4.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.60% before jumping 179.80% in the following quarter.

SGBX Dividends

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. insiders hold 43.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.98% of the shares at 17.71% float percentage. In total, 9.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 1.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.22 million shares, or about 1.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.