There Has Been A 19.30% Incline For Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS). So What’s Next?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s traded shares stood at 10.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.51, to imply an increase of 19.30% or $1.7 in intraday trading. The SCS share’s 52-week high remains $9.46, putting it 9.99% up since that peak but still an impressive 41.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.20. The company has a valuation of $1.21B, with an average of 1.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 696.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Steelcase Inc. (SCS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) trade information

After registering a 19.30% upside in the last session, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.38 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 19.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.93%, and 23.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.66%. Short interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw shorts transact 3.77 million shares and set a 8.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.25, implying a decrease of -2.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.50 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCS has been trading -4.66% off suggested target high and 9.61% from its likely low.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Steelcase Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Steelcase Inc. (SCS) shares are 43.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.36% against -8.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $820.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $812.2 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 779.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

SCS Dividends

Steelcase Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 18 and December 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Steelcase Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 3.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s Major holders

Steelcase Inc. insiders hold 13.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.20% of the shares at 105.48% float percentage. In total, 91.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pzena Investment Management Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.93 million shares (or 10.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 9.15 million shares, or about 9.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $70.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Steelcase Inc. (SCS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.71 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.29 million, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about 17.69 million.