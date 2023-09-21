Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Stocks Fall -38.87% YTD; What Next For It?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares stood at 0.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.01, to imply a decrease of -5.74% or -$0.67 in intraday trading. The NOVA share’s 52-week high remains $28.02, putting it -154.5% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.34. The company has a valuation of $1.42B, with an average of 4.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NOVA a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

After registering a -5.74% downside in the latest session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.66 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -5.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.92%, and -13.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.87%. Short interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw shorts transact 31.06 million shares and set a 7.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.29, implying an increase of 63.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $58.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOVA has been trading -426.79% off suggested target high and -54.41% from its likely low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunnova Energy International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares are -18.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.99% against 35.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.20% this quarter before jumping 77.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $210.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $241.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $131.32 million and $195.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.70% before jumping 23.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -13.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.00% annually.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Sunnova Energy International Inc. insiders hold 2.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 127.98% of the shares at 130.84% float percentage. In total, 127.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.21 million shares (or 14.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $315.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 11.9 million shares, or about 10.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $217.97 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.07 million shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.72 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 37.83 million.