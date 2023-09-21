Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -3.07% YTD Loss?

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares stood at 6.11 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.68, to imply a decrease of -3.93% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The SNAP share’s 52-week high remains $13.89, putting it -60.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.33. The company has a valuation of $14.08B, with an average of 17.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Snap Inc. (SNAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SNAP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 30 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

After registering a -3.93% downside in the latest session, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.38 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.29%, and -6.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.07%. Short interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) saw shorts transact 78.94 million shares and set a 3.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.69, implying an increase of 10.42% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNAP has been trading -72.81% off suggested target high and 30.88% from its likely low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snap Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are -21.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100.00% against 21.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -150.00% this quarter before falling -57.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $1.11 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 28 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.34 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.14 billion and $1.3 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.30% before jumping 3.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -184.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.85% annually.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snap Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.