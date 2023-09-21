SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Surging 20.43% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.83. The SMRT share’s 52-week high remains $4.12, putting it -45.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.03. The company has a valuation of $545.28M, with an average of 2.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SMRT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 2.97 this Wednesday, 09/20/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.17%, and -15.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.46%. Short interest in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) saw shorts transact 9.83 million shares and set a 10.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.91, implying an increase of 42.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.40 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMRT has been trading -147.35% off suggested target high and -20.14% from its likely low.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SmartRent Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) shares are 20.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.82% against 17.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.20% this quarter before jumping 81.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $59.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.5 million and $40.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.00% before jumping 60.90% in the following quarter.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 11 and November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SmartRent Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

SmartRent Inc. insiders hold 20.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.49% of the shares at 63.57% float percentage. In total, 50.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.26 million shares (or 9.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.5 million shares, or about 6.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $51.7 million.

We also have Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd holds roughly 8.08 million shares. This is just over 4.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.57 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 21.32 million.