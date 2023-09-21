Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) Down -51.94% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply an increase of 2.51% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SASI share’s 52-week high remains $0.94, putting it -394.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $2.17M, with an average of 4.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SASI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) trade information

After registering a 2.51% upside in the latest session, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2300 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.51%, and -12.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.94%. Short interest in Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 81.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SASI has been trading -426.32% off suggested target high and -426.32% from its likely low.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) shares are -60.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.40% against 21.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 59.10% this quarter before jumping 44.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 131.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $560k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $330k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $188k and $153k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 197.90% before jumping 115.70% in the following quarter.

SASI Dividends

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI)’s Major holders

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. insiders hold 0.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.81% of the shares at 10.90% float percentage. In total, 10.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 6.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.11 million shares, or about 1.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $37795.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37875.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58258.0, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 21165.0.