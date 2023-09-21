Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) After -10046.77% Decline From High?

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.72 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -4.02% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The BETR shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $62.91, putting it -10046.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $179.95M, with an average of 5.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

After registering a -4.02% downside in the last session, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6899 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.76%, and -97.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.82%. Short interest in Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) estimates and forecasts

BETR Dividends

Better Home & Finance Holding Company has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 11702.0 shares, or about 0.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11702.0 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million