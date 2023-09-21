Should MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Rally After -2.19% Drop From High?

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s traded shares stood at 2.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.08, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The MPLX share’s 52-week high remains $35.85, putting it -2.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.56. The company has a valuation of $35.08B, with an average of 2.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MPLX LP (MPLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MPLX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.93.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) trade information

After registering a 0.37% upside in the last session, MPLX LP (MPLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.30 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.72%, and 0.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.82%. Short interest in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) saw shorts transact 18.82 million shares and set a 9.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.46, implying an increase of 13.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MPLX has been trading -28.28% off suggested target high and -2.62% from its likely low.

MPLX LP (MPLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MPLX LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MPLX LP (MPLX) shares are 3.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -2.67% against -4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.60% this quarter before jumping 17.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.73 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.68 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.71 billion and $2.66 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.50% before jumping 0.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 32.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.94% annually.

MPLX Dividends

MPLX LP has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MPLX LP has a forward dividend ratio of 3.10, with the share yield ticking at 8.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s Major holders

MPLX LP insiders hold 64.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.04% of the shares at 65.53% float percentage. In total, 23.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.97 million shares (or 4.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.53 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 24.19 million shares, or about 2.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $821.1 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MPLX LP (MPLX) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 23.04 million shares. This is just over 2.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $768.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.19 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 406.4 million.