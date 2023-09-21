Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Wednesday â€“ The Stock Is Down -1048.48% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.91 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.33, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The RBT shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $3.79, putting it -1048.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $101.81M, with an average of 2.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RBT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the last session, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4878 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.44%, and -51.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.45%. Short interest in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) saw shorts transact 0.69 million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.47, implying an increase of 86.64% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $1.40 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RBT has been trading -809.09% off suggested target high and -324.24% from its likely low.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 74.60% this quarter before jumping 18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $175.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $176.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $184.98 million and $165.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.90% before jumping 6.50% in the following quarter.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rubicon Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.