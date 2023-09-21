Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Wednesday’s Performance: Up 24.38% From The Lows, Now What?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares stood at 2.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.01, to imply a decrease of -2.05% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The HOOD share’s 52-week high remains $13.23, putting it -32.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.57. The company has a valuation of $9.04B, with an average of 5.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give HOOD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

After registering a -2.05% downside in the latest session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.79 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -2.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.30%, and -3.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.97%. Short interest in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw shorts transact 20.88 million shares and set a 2.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.94, implying an increase of 22.64% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOOD has been trading -149.75% off suggested target high and 10.09% from its likely low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Robinhood Markets Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares are 12.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.26% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 110.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $477.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $503.44 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $355.27 million and $380 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.30% before jumping 32.50% in the following quarter.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Robinhood Markets Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Robinhood Markets Inc. insiders hold 7.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.08% of the shares at 78.28% float percentage. In total, 72.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Galileo (ptc) Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 58.06 million shares (or 7.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $579.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd with 57.9 million shares, or about 7.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $577.84 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 20.53 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $223.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.62 million, or 2.50% of the shares, all valued at about 195.79 million.