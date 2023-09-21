Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) Have Gained 173.58% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.90, to imply a decrease of -6.00% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The PFIE share’s 52-week high remains $3.29, putting it -13.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $139.75M, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 610.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PFIE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) trade information

After registering a -6.00% downside in the latest session, Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.29 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -6.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.84%, and 26.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 173.58%. Short interest in Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw shorts transact 0.39 million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.83, implying a decrease of -2.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PFIE has been trading -20.69% off suggested target high and 31.03% from its likely low.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Profire Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) shares are 135.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 187.50% against 26.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $14.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.83 million and $13.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.30% before jumping 10.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 472.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.00% annually.

PFIE Dividends

Profire Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Profire Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s Major holders

Profire Energy Inc. insiders hold 24.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.94% of the shares at 68.87% float percentage. In total, 51.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.55 million shares (or 5.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 2.24 million shares, or about 4.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.49 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Royce Micro-Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I holds roughly 1.67 million shares. This is just over 3.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 4.09 million.