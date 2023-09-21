PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ: PYPD) Has Dropped -64.86% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)’s traded shares stood at 2.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 22.06% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The PYPD share’s 52-week high remains $1.38, putting it -452.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $13.66M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 67.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PYPD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) trade information

After registering a 22.06% upside in the last session, PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2819 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 22.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.87%, and -28.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.86%. Short interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) saw shorts transact 13320.0 shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.25, implying an increase of 97.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PYPD has been trading -6300.0% off suggested target high and -900.0% from its likely low.

PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 68.70% this quarter before jumping 59.40% for the next one.

PYPD Dividends

PolyPid Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PolyPid Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.