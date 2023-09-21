PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Wednesday â€“ Up 8.69% From The Lows, What Happens Next

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)â€™s traded shares stood at 3.42 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.18. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $23.35, to imply a decrease of -1.68% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The PENN shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $39.35, putting it -68.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.32. The company has a valuation of $3.48B, with an average of 5.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PENN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

After registering a -1.68% downside in the last session, PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.35 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.86%, and 2.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.38%. Short interest in PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) saw shorts transact 14.75 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.06, implying an increase of 29.37% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PENN has been trading -88.44% off suggested target high and -11.35% from its likely low.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PENN Entertainment Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) shares are -18.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 197.67% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before falling -184.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.59 billion and $1.59 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.10% before jumping 0.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -30.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -47.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.00% annually.

PENN Dividends

PENN Entertainment Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PENN Entertainment Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)â€™s Major holders

PENN Entertainment Inc. insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.62% of the shares at 88.32% float percentage. In total, 87.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.27 million shares (or 12.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $426.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 15.05 million shares, or about 9.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $351.42 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 4.97 million shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $116.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.76 million, or 3.15% of the shares, all valued at about 111.23 million.