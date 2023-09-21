Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.54, to imply an increase of 2.67% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The COSM share’s 52-week high remains $23.84, putting it -1448.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $18.73M, with an average of 6.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

After registering a 2.67% upside in the last session, Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8594 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, jumping 2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.93%, and 10.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.23%. Short interest in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 0.51 days time to cover.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) estimates and forecasts

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cosmos Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.