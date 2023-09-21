Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s traded shares stood at 26.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.55, to imply a decrease of -0.35% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The BAC share’s 52-week high remains $38.60, putting it -35.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.32. The company has a valuation of $229.70B, with an average of 37.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 41.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) trade information

After registering a -0.35% downside in the last session, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.44 this Wednesday, 09/20/23, dropping -0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.14%, and -2.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.80%. Short interest in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) saw shorts transact 52.28 million shares and set a 1.5 days time to cover.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bank of America Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) shares are -0.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.58% against -0.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.20% this quarter before falling -12.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $25.17 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.51 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.57 billion and $24.66 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.80% before dropping -0.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -10.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.37% annually.

BAC Dividends

Bank of America Corporation has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bank of America Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 3.36% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

Bank of America Corporation insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.40% of the shares at 70.48% float percentage. In total, 70.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.03 billion shares (or 13.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.63 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 609.51 million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17.49 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bank of America Corporation (BAC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 211.14 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.06 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 165.08 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 4.74 billion.